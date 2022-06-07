Amie Duemer, Director of the South Plains Kidney Foundation, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 1st annual Kidney Splash Fest.

She invited the South Plains community to a fun-filled event to help promote kidney awareness. There will be snacks, music, games and more. They are slated to host a River and Land Walk, water volleyball, basketball and land Corn hole games.

Participants don’t need to swim to have fun at this event! A donation will get you into the event and you can pick the amount you want, to include a Splash Fest T-Shirt. They are offering a prize for the community team that brings in the most money, and an award for the Professional Group/Dialysis Center that brings in the most money!

All funds raised will go toward bringing awareness to chronic kidney disease, encouraging early detection education, outreach, and direct patient assistance.

Entrance and T-Shirt: $25.00

Entrance (no shirt): $15.00

Children 12 and under (no shirt): $10.00

T-Shirt: $15.00

To register or get more details, Email SPKFDirector@yahoo.com or contact Amie Duemer at 806-283-7357.

If you are a patient, you may contact your social worker. Register online: www.SouthPlainsKidney.Org,

(Press release provided by SPKF)