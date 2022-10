Adam Wiley, Darren Hedrick and Chris Cork, of the Panhandle Pushrods car club, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Trunk-Or-Treat at Miss Ann’s Classic Diner.

The annual event is set to happen this year on Sunday October 30 at 6 p.m. at Miss Ann’s Classic Diner. The men invited the public as well as any other car clubs that would like to participate.