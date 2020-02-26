Community invited to TTUHSC’s Health Care Career Workshop

Tobi Saliu, President of the TTUHSC Student Government Association, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 2020 Future Health Care Professionals’ Experience.

The event is hosted by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Health Professions, Pharmacy and the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

It is scheduled for Saturday March 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building, located 3601 4th Street.

The FHPE is a free event for those who may be interested in pursuing a health sciences related career, including high school and college students, their parents and college advisors. Current students and faculty from all TTUHSC schools will provide informational workshops and optional activities.

Participants will tour the TTUHSC SimLife Center and the School of Health Professions Clinical Laboratory. Attendees who are 13 years of age or older also can tour the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences laboratory. In addition, a tour of the TTUHSC Anatomy Lab will be available during two sessions for participants who have completed and signed an Anatomy Lab Agreement Form.

A parent or guardian must sign the form for those participants under 18 years of age. The completed form can be turned in at the event.

Click here to register for the FHPE and to obtain an Anatomy Lab Agreement Form.

