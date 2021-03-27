Community invited to welcome home the 2021 National Champion Lady Chaps Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University invited the public to welcome home the 2021 National Champion Lady Chaps basketball team Saturday afternoon.

The team’s plane was scheduled to arrive at Lubbock Aero around 2:30 p.m.

The public was asked to gather in the parking lot at the location noted on the map below.

(Map provided by LCU)

Feel free to make posters, print banners, or bring streamers to congratulate Lubbock’s newest National Champions, our own Lady Chaps.

