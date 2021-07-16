Community members host run in memory of fallen officer Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hundreds of folks came together Friday night in honor of Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

“He wouldn’t want us to cry. He’d want us to keep going,” said a friend of Bartlett’s, Scott Holmes.

The group gathered at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and running one mile around the building.

“It [feels like] we were walking beside him. I feel that even though he has passed on he’s standing by god and Jesus watching all over us,” said Keith Lugo, one of the players on the baseball team Bartlett coached at Roosevelt ISD.

Continuing Coverage

All in memory of a good man lost in a senseless tragedy. Friends of Sergeant Bartlett reeling, and still trying to process Thursday’s events.

“I was shocked to the core. I was like ‘Wait this really is happening?’ I’ve had a lot of deaths before but to have someone that I barely know and to go so far with him that I feel like I can really know him a lot, it’s upsetting,” said Lugo.

The community came together, hoping to show all law enforcement officers just how thankful their community is.

“I hope it shows the family how much the community is here for them whether they see it or not,” said organizer of the run Charlie Jennings.

They remembered the man who gave the ultimate sacrifice, losing his life for the safety of his community

“He fought his hardest, did his best and now it’s our turn to take it from here,” said Holmes.

To help the Bartlett family during this difficult time, Vista Bank has established an account to help with expenses. Anyone wishing to donate, can contact any West Texas Vista bank location.

Sharpshooters Safe and Guns has set up an account, and they’re accepting donations for the family through cash, check, and card.

Lastly, a GoFundMe has also been started by the family of a fellow member of the swat team.