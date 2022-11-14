ANTON, Texas — The community of Anton is grieving the loss of Anton High School Football Coach Matthew Hoover, 38, who passed away in his home on Saturday, according to the school district.

“His family was his world. His four daughters were everything to him,” said Josh Hinojosa, Assistant Football Coach at Anton High School. “I mean, he’s like any parent. Every parent will say their kids are the best and he wholeheartedly believed it.”

In addition to being a coach, Hoover was a son, father, husband and friend to countless individuals in and outside of the Anton community.

“I don’t think he knew how much he was actually loved by so many and how many people actually cared about him; now seeing the outpour in the community and from surrounding communities, the Six-Man world and the coaching community that he was a part of for so many years,” said Hinojosa, sharing his appreciation.

Before his sudden passing, Hoover was looking forward to his new position as Information Director of the Six-Man Coaches Association.

“I know Six-Man held a special place in his heart and seeing the Six-Man community and coaches come out and respond, reach out and do what they’ve done is great,” the assistant coach added.

Now, Hoover’s loved ones are navigating the grief together by offering spaces for students and family members to mourn.

He would tell the boys, ‘we’re dogs and we got to have a dog mentality and we got to keep fighting. That’s what dogs do is we go out and we fight, and that’s where we’re at now is got to pick up the pieces and fight.

Anton I.S.D. confirmed Coach Hoover’s passing in an official statement on Saturday night.

His loved ones added that there will be some fundraising events in the coming days, but one of the best ways to support his immediate family right now is by donating to their GoFundMe.