LUBBOCK, Texas — In a press release on Friday, StarCare said it is mourning the “tragic passing” of 63-year-old Dr. Brigitte Curtis, a psychiatrist who police said was killed by her son on Thursday evening.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to Dr. Curtis’s home in the 4500 block of 20th Street at 7:08 p.m. According to police, Peter Martinelli, 24, attacked Dr. Curtis in her front yard and stabbed her “multiple times.”

Martinelli was charged with Murder and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

“Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to the many people who were so positively impacted by her,” StarCare stated.

The health system asked for prayers for the Curtis family, Team StarCare and Dr. Curtis’s patients. The StarCare Crisis Line can be reached at 806-740-1414. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988.