LUBBOCK, Texas — Community National Bank (CNB) hosted the grand opening of its Lubbock Headquarters on Tuesday morning, complete with a ribbon cutting.

At 11:00 a.m., community members and CNB staff attended the ceremony to celebrate the completion of the new 12,000 square foot building located at 11807 Slide Road.

CNB said it acquired 1.33 acres of land in 2019 with hopes of building a larger location to better serve Lubbock and its residents.

According to CNB, the new Lubbock Headquarters will have a multi-lane drive thru and a large community conference room in addition to housing its commercial lenders and staff.

“CNB is grateful for this opportunity to expand and looks forward to continuing to serve this community,” the company said in an announcement.