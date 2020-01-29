Community of Lubbock recognized at City Council meeting

LUBBOCK- Texas — On Tuesday, Mayor Dan Pope gave special recognition to the people of Lubbock for their strength and support during this month.

On January 11th, an accident took the life of both Officer Nicholas Reyna, and Lieutenant Eric Hill.

In the days following, Pope said he has been blown away by the outpouring of love that has been given to the first responder’s families.

“I’m one small spoke in a really big wheel,” Pope said. “But we have a great thing in Lubbock, Texas, the people make it extra special and in hard times they show out.”