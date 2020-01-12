Community pays respects to fallen firefighter, police officer in Lubbock Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas – A group in hundreds gathered in Lubbock Sunday morning to pay their respects to a fallen firefighter and police officer who died in the line of duty.

Among those paying respect were first responders from various agencies and local residents.

Eric Hill, a lieutenant and paramedic with Lubbock Fire Rescue and Nicholas Reyna, a patrol officer with the Lubbock Police Department died while working the scene of a traffic crash on Saturday.

A third firefigher, Matt Dawson, remains in serious but stable condition at University Medical Center.

All three men were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 27 north of the airport Saturday morning.

The bodies of Hill and Reyna were transported from the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Continuing Coverage: