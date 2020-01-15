Community raises more than $128,000 for fallen heroes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following the devastating accident Saturday that killed Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Eric Hill and Matt Dawson, several fundraisers have been created to support the families.

On Tuesday, more than $40 thousand dollars had been raised for each of the first responders, for a total of more than $128 thousand dollars via GoFundMe.

Mitchell Fisher with Lubbock Professional Police Association said despite this tragedy, his organization is willing to do as much as they can for the first responders’ families.

“Their families just gained a gigantic extended family that can make just about anything happen. So, their needs and their wants and anything they could meet,” Fisher said.

Fisher said in addition to the GoFundMe events, they have set up bank account for officer Reyna.

“We set up a bank account through People’s Bank, what we do our banking anyone in the city can go in and just mention Officer Nick Reyna Memorial Fund and they have the opportunity to make a tax free donation,” Fisher said.

Even during difficult times, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the South Plains Greg Linder said people may want to take advantage of the community’s generosity.

“When there are tragedies that make news, there’s always phony pages that pop up, GoFundMe [pages] and things like that,” Linder said.

Linder said doing research before donating is important.

“If you start seeing multiple accounts, take a step back,” Linder said. “Go to Facebook and see if there’s any information about which one’s the authorized account.”

Aja Shepard, a spokesperson with GoFundMe, said following devastating events, the company begins monitoring 24/7 for all new campaigns created. She said they make sure the money is transferred to the right place, and if not they ask you to report anything that doesn’t seem right.

“The departments have been very good about telling people which ones are the authorized accounts to donate to and that’s really helpful,” Linder said.

Shepard said tells me if a donation does not go where it’s supposed to, they offer a ‘GoFundMe Guarantee,’ and will give people their money back.