Community Rallying to Support United Way Campaign

This is a press release from Lubbock Area United Way.

LUBBOCK, TX – At its Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon, Lubbock Area United Way announced that the community has contributed $3,671,041 to the Annual Campaign to date. Campaign Vice-Chair Laura Vinson, Prosperity Bank, stated that these gifts put United Way 62.4% to the 2021 goal of $5,882,846.

“I hope what you’ve experienced today has made you immensely proud to be part of Lubbock Area United Way. There are so many stories that make up our 75-year history. Each is relevant to the needs of the community at the time, and United Way continues to be relevant today,” said Vinson.

United Way recognized its four founding Community Partners who have been with the organization since it began in 1946. These include Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock, Boy Scouts South Plains Council, Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, and the Salvation Army. Twenty-five former board and campaign chairs were also in attendance and were recognized for their service to United Way.

Sidney Hopper, President of United Supermarkets, presented a check for $116,700 from the 29th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Golf Classic. Rob Dean, City Bank, announced that the United Way LIVE UNITED Golf Tournament raised $121,550.

51 local businesses were recognized as Campaign Event Sponsors for underwriting the costs for the Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon, the Campaign Celebration Luncheon, and numerous other campaign events.

The Campaign Celebration will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 30th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Volunteers and community members wishing to attend should RSVP at liveunitedlubbock.org/celebration or call 806.747.2711.

2021 Campaign Event Sponsors

Alan Henry Insurance

Alderson Enterprises

American Bank of Commerce

Atmos Energy

AT&T

Barricades Unlimited

Benchmark Business Solutions

Benchmark Mortgage

Betenbough Homes

Carr, Riggs & Ingram

City Bank

Covenant Health

CTSI

First United Bank

FirstBank & Trust & PrimeWest

FirstCapital Bank

Jim and Kathy Gilbreath

Greenstreet, Inc

Happy State Bank

iCEV

Jack D. Thornton, Inc.

KLBK – KAMC News

Lone Star State Bank

Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock National Bank

Madera Residential

McMahon Vinson & Hubbard

Parkhill

PCCA

PFG Advisors

PlainsCapital Bank

Prosperity Bank

Ramar Communications

RE/MAX Lubbock

Rip Griffin Companies

Robert Madden Industries

Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright

Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency

Scoggin-Dickey

South Plains Electric Co-Op

SouthWest Bank

StarCare Specialty Health System

Texas Mutual Insurance

Texas Tech Credit Union

Texas Tech University, Office of the President

TXP Capital

UMC Health System

United Supermarkets

Xcel Energy

X-Fab Texas

