Community Rallying to Support United Way Campaign

This is a press release from Lubbock Area United Way.
LUBBOCK, TX – At its Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon, Lubbock Area United Way announced that the community has contributed $3,671,041 to the Annual Campaign to date. Campaign Vice-Chair Laura Vinson, Prosperity Bank, stated that these gifts put United Way 62.4% to the 2021 goal of $5,882,846.
“I hope what you’ve experienced today has made you immensely proud to be part of Lubbock Area United Way. There are so many stories that make up our 75-year history. Each is relevant to the needs of the community at the time, and United Way continues to be relevant today,” said Vinson.
United Way recognized its four founding Community Partners who have been with the organization since it began in 1946. These include Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock, Boy Scouts South Plains Council, Girl Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, and the Salvation Army. Twenty-five former board and campaign chairs were also in attendance and were recognized for their service to United Way.
Sidney Hopper, President of United Supermarkets, presented a check for $116,700 from the 29th Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Golf Classic. Rob Dean, City Bank, announced that the United Way LIVE UNITED Golf Tournament raised $121,550.
51 local businesses were recognized as Campaign Event Sponsors for underwriting the costs for the Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon, the Campaign Celebration Luncheon, and numerous other campaign events.
The Campaign Celebration will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 30th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Volunteers and community members wishing to attend should RSVP at liveunitedlubbock.org/celebration or call 806.747.2711.
2021 Campaign Event Sponsors
Alan Henry Insurance
Alderson Enterprises
American Bank of Commerce
Atmos Energy
AT&T
Barricades Unlimited
Benchmark Business Solutions
Benchmark Mortgage
Betenbough Homes
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
City Bank
Covenant Health
CTSI
First United Bank
FirstBank & Trust & PrimeWest
FirstCapital Bank
Jim and Kathy Gilbreath
Greenstreet, Inc
Happy State Bank
iCEV
Jack D. Thornton, Inc.
KLBK – KAMC News
Lone Star State Bank
Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock National Bank
Madera Residential
McMahon Vinson & Hubbard
Parkhill
PCCA
PFG Advisors
PlainsCapital Bank
Prosperity Bank
Ramar Communications
RE/MAX Lubbock
Rip Griffin Companies
Robert Madden Industries
Robinson Burdette Martin & Seright
Sanford & Tatum Insurance Agency
Scoggin-Dickey
South Plains Electric Co-Op
SouthWest Bank
StarCare Specialty Health System
Texas Mutual Insurance
Texas Tech Credit Union
Texas Tech University, Office of the President
TXP Capital
UMC Health System
United Supermarkets
Xcel Energy
X-Fab Texas
