Community remembers the legacy of Luke Siegel

Friends of Luke Siegel in Lubbock and around the country offered support for his family after the young man passed away from COVID-19 complications on Thursday morning.

Those close to him remember him as an inspiration to many, a friend to all, and a loving son and brother to his parents and sisters.

“I know this is not the end of his legacy,” Luke’s former physical therapist Malinda Cline said. “Luke taught me a lot about courage and persevering, and if you look at your situation and think, ‘oh man, this is hard,’ you just look at that little boy and you can keep going.”

Luke suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident in 2015 when he was just nine years old. Since then, he founded Team Luke Hope for Minds with his father, the former coach of the Texas Tech tennis team. In the last six years, the organization has donated over $300,000 to over 200 families of children dealing with brain injuries.

“He had a kind heart,” said Todd Petty, the head women’s tennis coach at Texas Tech who spent years working alongside Luke’s father. “That was the first thing I noticed about Luke when he interacted with my son, who was much younger and much shier… just the way he took him under his wing, he had such a big heart.”

Luke’s story attracted national attention after his favorite NFL stars, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, took on Luke’s mission and publicly supported his organization’s cause. Both players offered their condolences on social media today.

EMBED

RIP Luke. The impact you made in my life will never be forgotten! My thoughts and prayers are with the whole Siegel family! #TeamLuke — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 19, 2021

“Luke provided so much so much good to the community, just by helping other kids,” President of Team Luke Hope for Minds Shawn LaQuey said.

Those familiar with Luke say they have a responsibility to carry his lessons and inspirations into the future, just as Mr. Tim Siegel would say, “one foot at a time.”

“What a responsibility we have as people who know the story,” family friend Stephen Cline said. “To know to keep pushing and keep fighting, but also to remember what an impact he had on us.”

Luke’s organization is accepting donations and volunteer efforts for families dealing with traumatic brain injuries at TeamLukeHopeForMinds.org.