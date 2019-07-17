Community responds with generosity to 13-year-old mowing lawns

Since we first brought you his story, things have been going pretty well for Estevan Aguilar, the 13-year-old mowing lawns to buy his siblings school supplies.



Well, less than a week later, he has already mowed 30 yards.

With the help of so many generous community members, the family says they have more than enough school supplies to start off the school year.

They’ve received things like new backpacks, pencils, notebooks and binders.

The family says they’re so thankful of everyone’s willingness to give.

If anyone is interested in hiring Estevan to mow their lawn. Send his mom a direct message on Facebook at:

www.facebook.com/evalena.moreno.3

