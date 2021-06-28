Community steps in to help after severe weather leaves significant wind damage in Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas– After severe storms in Lamesa came through and left significant damage, including wind damage and flooding in the area, the community stepped in to help those in need, according to a social media post by a resident of Lamesa.

“These guys showed up to my moms house and got her tree taken care of In less than ten minutes,” said Jacklyn Alexandra Gomez in a social media post. “Thank y’all May GOD bless y’all always. Luke 6:38.”

Gomez added that not only did the men from the community step up to help– they also assisted others houses, according to her post.

Over the weekend, severe storms passed through the South and Rolling Plains with 88 mph wind gusts recorded on the Texas Tech National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet site in Lamesa.

Gomez said she wanted to make sure the guys who helped cut down her mother’s tree got some recognition for their hard work.

“Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you,” said said.

