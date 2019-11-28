Community uses ‘blessing boxes’ to help those in need

LUBBOCK, Texas – Helping or getting help is now as easy as opening up a box in Hockley County.

“They don’t know if you are donating to it or actually in need so we just encourage anybody who needs a little extra help, we are here for you,” said Ty Gregory, who started the blessing boxes.

The four blessing boxes cost $1300 each and took 100 hours of labor to put together, but the end result is priceless, he said.

“We couldn’t ask for it to be better. Every morning it is filled up and then by the evening it is cleared out,” Gregory said. “We are getting good participating from both sides of the box and donating.”

They ask for the community to put in non-perishable food and hygiene products.

“It’s an urgent need, it makes it really accessible so if our local sources are closed or unavailable this one is open 24/7,” Gregory said.

It doesn’t matter if someone is donating one can or 50, he said it still makes a difference in people’s lives.

“The next person in line may be in just as much need as the one before them so truly take just what you need,” Gregory said.

One of the ministers at the church is so happy to see the impact these boxes are already making in the community.

“We have seen it come in and out and it has been restocked and people have used it then it has been restocked and we haven’t even gotten our people on board yet which is pretty amazing which means the community is involved in this,” said Aaron Scott, Cactus Drive Church of Christ Preaching Minister.

Gregory said he is challenging other communities to do this too.

The boxes are located at: