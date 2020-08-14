Community welcomes Matt Dawson back home

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMT and firefighter Matt Dawson made his way home to Lubbock for further treatment at the Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute after spending several months in a rehabilitation center in Colorado. Lubbock Fire Rescue held a ceremony for his homecoming on Thursday.

Chief with Lubbock Fire Rescue, Shaun Fogerson, said the ceremony went very well.

“Just elated. Elated that Matt has made it this far in his journey,” Fogerson said.

Dawson had been involved in a devastating accident in January. Lubbock Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Hill and Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna were killed.

“To see him back now.. is just overwhelming,” Fogerson said.

Dawson had to undergo several surgeries. He continued to keep the Lubbock community updated on the DawsonStrong972.

Nine-year-old Hayden Brown said she wanted to make a mask for Dawson’s return.

“Just glad that Matt was home and that he’s okay and that he’s still alive,” Brown said.

Brown, along with dozens of people, helped to welcome Dawson at the Lubbock Fire Administration building.

“The reason I made this sign is because everyone that was here today loves Matt and we’re just glad that he was home today…if you saw his videos he says ‘can’t stop, won’t stop,” Brown said.

Dawson and his family were also presented a mortgage-free home from West Texas Hero Homes.

“We’re gonna be here, ready when he needs us but right now, we’re just watching, optimistic about how things are going to go,” Dawson said.