BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas — A social media post this week said there was an incident of public nudity on Labor Day at Buffalo Springs Lake. The post accused two people by name – one of which was said to be an official with Buffalo Springs and the other was said to be in supervisory position at Frenship ISD.

The post, along with at least one image and one video, depicted a man and a woman playing catch out in public. In the video, the woman was topless.

We were able to confirm a police officer responded, however we are working to get more details officially confirmed on what happened during that response.

EverythingLubbock.com made open records requests to both Buffalo Springs and Frenship.

Frenship issued a statement Thursday morning:

“A Frenship ISD employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an incident over the weekend at Buffalo Springs Lake. Frenship ISD was made aware of the incident late on Monday evening, and the employee was placed on leave Tuesday, September 6. The reported behavior did not occur at a school-related function. Frenship ISD will continue to investigate this incident and will take action according to personnel policy as warranted.”

Shortly after providing the statement, Frenship removed the employee’s image and name from the staffing page of its website.

The Buffalo Springs Lake General Manager issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Management and Board of Directors of the Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1 were shocked to hear of the events which took place on Sunday and Monday this Labor Day weekend. We do not condone this type of behavior on our premises and took action once we were made aware of the situation. This type of behavior is not acceptable and does not align with our mission statement to provide a fun, clean, and safe environment to our visitors and residents. Our Management, Law Enforcement, and Board of Directors would like to extend a heartfelt apology to any of those who may have witnessed the poor behavior of a select few visitors this past weekend. We will be reviewing our Lake Policies and Law Enforcement protocols when dealing with what most may consider “lewd behavior” in our public spaces. We are still investigating this incident at this time. If you were at the lake last weekend and would like to provide any further evidence of the event that transpired, please contact Brandon Powell Lake General Manager at 806-747-3353 or email at bpowell©buffalospringslake.net.”

EverythingLubbock.com chose not to publish names at this time. EverythingLubbock.com will continue to pursue the open records with the intention of providing an update.