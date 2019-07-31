Comptroller encourages Lubbock residents to claim money from State

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the spokesperson with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Kevin Lyons, detailed how to obtain money owed from the state following a report by KLBK released Sunday. Lubbock residents also reacted to the news.

Lyons said the money comes from unclaimed property that is mandated to go to the state. He said in order to get the money, people are instructed to go to the website and give their first and last name.

If the name and address is correct, the website will then ask to upload documents to verify identification.

“We’re kind of like the lost and found for lost money,” Lyons said.

Lyons also mentioned the money doesn’t expire.

Lubbock resident Joe Gutierrez checked the site and said he did not receive any results back.

“You can find a lot of stuff out on it,” Gutierrez said. “This is the first time I heard about it.”

Shaikh Rahman also went online. He said so many results came up with his name, he would have to take a closer look to see if the unclaimed property belonged to him.

“It says one thousand unclaimed ones, that seems unbelievable,” Rahman said.

