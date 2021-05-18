Concho County Deputy Samuel Leonard laid to rest in Lamesa

LAMESA, Texas — Sweet chariot was sung in the First Baptist Church in Lamesa on Monday. A song Leonard would sing to his daughter, Magnolia. The song was sung through tiers by his family, friends and law enforcement as prepared to say goodbye.

Deputy Samuel Leonard, one of the two officers who was shot and killed in the line on duty May 11, 2021, was laid to rest just a week later. He was a beloved husband, father, and cherished member of his community.

The service was officiated by Pastor Kelly Pigott, who knew the family personally. Pigott spoke of Leonard’s character and outstanding commitment to law enforcement.

“Let me begin by speaking to the very real tension that’s in the room. Samuel was a dedicated law officer,” said Pigott. “He served his community by keeping the peace, and in that pursuit, he paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Every seat in the church filled, and officers lined the walls and stood in solidarity to honor the deputy’s life as well as his sacrifice. Leonard was 26-years-olds and left behind his wife Megan and their young daughter.

“He enjoyed grilling, photography, was a firearm enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with his family but most of all playing with his daughter,” said Pigott.

The funeral was live-streamed for those who couldn’t attend in person. People were able to post their deepest condolences to the family. Others traveled across the country to pay their respects.

“It is worth our time, and we do have that respect for them to travel,” Sargent Elliot Zinstein, New York Police Department.