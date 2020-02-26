Conflict brews over location of new expo center

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council were set to vote on finalizing a location for the new Lubbock County Expo Center.

The proposed location for the expo center according to the Lubbock County Expo Center Steering Committee will be near North University Avenue and Loop 289.

More than two hundred residents at the Hillcrest Country Club Neighborhood signed a petition against the proposed location.

Laverne Dutkowsky has lived in her neighborhood for the past 15 years and she said her family chose to live in her neighborhood because it was quiet. She said having the expo center near her home could cause chaos in traffic.

“For us who live North Lubbock, it is our only entrance into town so whatever is going that’s the direction we have to go into town,” she said.

Dutkowsky said shes not opposed to the expo center being built altogether but she said that building it at the proposed location is also causing concerns for some of her older neighbors.

“There are elderly people that live in this neighborhood and they’ve been talking about in case of emergency getting out,” she said. “That’s a concern, people being able to get here.”

Terry Holeman is a consultant on the project and said the proposed location is ideal.

“This part of town seems to be a good fit for this type of use,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of room, plenty of land. we are well away from any residential areas so we believe from a zoning stand point, it’s a good fit. “

He said that voting to integrate the expo center was a citywide decision.

“This is a community project this is not necessarily a private venture,” he said. “This is something that the citizens have voted on a few years back.”