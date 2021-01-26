Congressman Arrington holds press conference at Covenant Health to discuss healthcare reform

LUBBOCK, Texas — Congressman Jodey Arrington met with leaders from Covenant Health Tuesday to discuss vaccine distribution and health care legislation.

The legislation would help rural hospitals continue fighting the pandemic while addressing the specific needs of their communities, without having to adhere to costly government mandates.

“Rural health care is, was experiencing a crisis before COVID–40 percent of rural providers were operating at a net loss,” said Arrington during a news conference.

Now, thanks to legislation passed in the last session, we’re already on the path to improvement.

“We’ve got to do structural reforms long term,” said Arrington. “We can’t just have the temporary targeted relief and assistance because they were in trouble before COVID. One of the things that passed was what we call Save Rural Communities Act. And it’s a payment system reform.”

The act will allow rural hospitals that often have fewer patients and less taxpayer revenue, to opt-out of costly government mandates that require fixed costs for inpatient resources.

“So, this payment system basically repeals those mandates and gives discretion, flexibility and freedom for these groups to choose how best to serve their community,” said Arrington.

Arrington also received a tour of Covenant’s vaccine distribution center and met with front line workers to hear firsthand what fighting a pandemic is like.

In addition, he told leaders from hospitals in Lubbock, and also rural areas like Levelland, Plainview and Hobbs to explain how this reform will help.

“We believe that we’re feeding and clothing America and fueling America’s economy and giving us energy independence,” said Arrington. “Guess what, you got to have some critical infrastructure that’s sustainable. I think we went a long way to make that.”

Arrington also helped pass reform that will save rural hospitals money, ensure better care and reduce drug costs for seniors. You can read more about that legislation here.