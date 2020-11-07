Congressman Arrington: “It would be unwise to accept any outcome before recounts are final”

(Photo provided by the U.S. House of Represenatives)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election Saturday, but U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington has not yet accepted that the result is final.

Read the full statement from Arrington below.

“As much as the country would like to move on from this election, it would be unwise to accept any outcome before recounts are final and it has been examined by the courts and determined to be fair and accurate,” said Arrington.

“Anything less will only further divide our nation, disenfranchise millions of voters, cast doubt on the integrity of our elections, and discredit and debilitate whomever occupies the Oval Office.

“Peacefully and patiently letting this process run its course and then accepting any final legal outcome is both wise and patriotic.”