Congressman Arrington responds to impeachment of President Trump

LUBBOCK, Texas — Congressman Jodey Arrington released a statement Wednesday after voting ‘no’ to both Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives voted to approve two Articles of Impeachment against the President, making Trump the fourth U.S. President to be impeached.

Read the full statement from Congressman Jodey Arrington below.

Today, Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement after voting ‘no’ on both Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump:

“Today, many of my Democrat colleagues made history, unfortunately, for supporting the first-ever, completely partisan impeachment of a President of the United States – a precedent that will only encourage future members of Congress to habitually abuse their oversight powers and wield the sacred sword of impeachment as a political weapon of war,” said Arrington.

“Doing this will further fan the flames of discord and division in our country, create an even more broken and dysfunctional culture in Congress, and, worst of all, inflict irreparable harm on the future of our Republic.”

“I am deeply disturbed that history was indeed made today in this hallowed chamber – but, for all the wrong reasons. Not for love of country, but hatred for a political foe. Not to pursue justice, but to punish a political adversary. Not to seek truth, but to seize political power.”