LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington of Lubbock said Thursday that he is working on introducing a federal ban on abortion modeled after one passed by Texas.

Arrington said the Texas law prohibits all abortion except when the mother’s life is at risk.

“I’d like that to be the law of the land,” Arrington said. “That would be the ideal for me, but I also understand and respect and support the decision the Supreme Court made.”

Arrington also said he supports defining life as beginning at conception.

“I have strong feelings that my constitutional obligation and sacred duty is to protect life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens,” he said. “I believe that all citizens means born and unborn, and that life begins at conception.”

Arrington said if Democrats can enact legislation allowing abortion nationwide, he would have to accept it as the law of the land.

“If [Democrats] can go through the right process, then that’s what we’re going to have to live with, because that’s how our democratic republic works,” he said, “not by activating the judicial branch to pass legislation.”