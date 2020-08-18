Congressman Jodey Arrington announces new legislation in aftermath of protests

LUBBOCK, TX — Congressman Jodey Arrington announced three different pieces of legislation in downtown Lubbock Tuesday. They are aimed at protecting law enforcement, holding rioters accountable, and restoring order amidst ongoing violence in some of the country’s biggest cities.

The new legislation would double the maximum imprisonment time for rioting and increase penalties for assault against federal officers, he said.

“Peaceful protests are a fundamental right that I will protect, but when criminals and extremists who would commit crimes highjack those they must be held accountable,” Arrington said.

Arrington believes that increasing accountability for rioters would discourage future wrongdoing and he wants the federal government to take responsibility to help keep citizens safe.

“I think there is a great alarm if we don’t put a stop to it,” Arrington said. “The federal government has a responsibility in this matter to protect the property, to protect federal personnel and to protect the rights of law abiding citizens.”

Angela Underwood Jacobs joined Arrington at the announcement. Jacobs is the sister of Federal Protective Service Officer Patrick Underwood, whom Arrington said was killed in the aftermath of the protests.

“Each individual is accountable for their actions in this time of crisis. I ask myself ‘Where are our leaders? Where are our heroes? Where are they when we need them most?’” Jacobs said.

And despite national conversations about defunding police, Arrington says governments should increase accountability for wrongdoers rather than cut police budgets.

“I think it’s upside down,” said Arrington. “It will endanger not only our citizens but our law enforcement officers and it will encourage more lawlessness.”

In total he introduced three pieces of legislation, including the Patrick Underwood Federal Law Enforcement Protection Act and the David Dorn Act of 2020, named after officers who passed away in recent protests.