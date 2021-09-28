Connecticut man charged in connection to case involving Lubbock man, 14-year-old girl

DANBURY, Connecticut – A Connecticut man was charged with multiple child exploitation offenses connected to an incident involving a Lubbock man and a 14-year-old girl, according to a release Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

Wayne Marcell, 35, is accused of paying $2,000 to drive the 14-year-old victim from Lubbock to Illinois where he picked her up and took her back to her home and abused her

According to court documents, the girl had originally been taken to Lubbock from her home in Georgia by 33-year-old Robert David Fyke in May. The girl resided with Fyke for approximately four weeks until she left for Illinois in June.

Fyke accepted a plea deal August 20 and admitted to taking the girl and engaging in sexual conduct with her. He also admitted to producing sexually explicit images of the girl, which a Lubbock Police officer found on his phone.

Marcell was arrested in Connecticut on June 23 on related state charges, according to the release. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

Fyke will be sentenced December 16, according to court records.

Read the full release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut below:

Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Boston, today announced that WAYNE MARCELL, 35, of Danbury has been charged by federal criminal complaint with multiple child exploitation offenses.

Marcell appeared today via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector. He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges on June 23, 2021.

As alleged in court documents, in April 2021, a 14-year-old female in Georgia met Robert Fyke, 33, of Lubbock, Texas, on an online video/chat platform. Fyke and the minor victim then used Kik and other social media platforms to communicate. In May 2021, Fyke drove from Texas to Georgia, picked up the minor victim and drove her back to Lubbock. The minor victim resided with Fyke for approximately four weeks.

It is further alleged that, while living with Fyke, the minor victim began communicating with Marcell on video game and social media platforms. In June 2021, Marcell paid an individual $2,000 to drive the minor victim from Texas to Illinois. Marcell then drove from Connecticut to Illinois, picked up the minor victim, and brought her to his home in Danbury. Marcell engaged in multiple illicit sexual acts with the minor victim, and took photos and videos of the sexual abuse.

The complaint charges Marcell with sexual exploitation of a child, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years; receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years; and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, and conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

Fyke, who has been detained since his arrest on June 17, 2021, has been charged in the Northern District of Texas.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle stressed that a criminal complaint is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and Danbury Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford with the cooperation of the Danbury State’s Attorney’s Office.

