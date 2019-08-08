Construction continues at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been 16 months since the first piece of metal was laid at the future home of the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

LEPAA chairman, Tim Collins, said the project still has $40 million left to raise, but that will not impact their spring 2020 completion date.

“Not only is this going to be a beautiful building,” Collins said. “But more importantly we will have people in town and people from our community here.”

Collins said the hall will help with downtown revitalization and involve kids in the arts, which is proven to lower their chance of dropping out of school.

“If this building can assist in lowering the dropout rate in this region,” Collins said. “Then it’s been a win.”

Collins said since construction started there has only been one time loss accident, in the 220,000 square feet of space that will be the new home of Ballet Lubbock.

Executive Director of Ballet Lubbock, Nicholas Dragga, said their new space will allow them to double in size.

“I think to me the magic of Buddy Holly Hall is actually putting lots of creative people together in the same space,” Dragga said.