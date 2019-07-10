Construction continues on broadcast tower

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction continued for the broadcast tower located on University Avenue & 74th Street on Tuesday. 
According to crews, they are switching out a 2-year-old antenna at the top, for a newer one with more capabilities.

“It’s a pretty complex switch,” said Terry Schrader, owner of Schrader Broadcast Services. “We have to take it down very carefully, but we’ve done this a thousand times and expect no trouble.”

Although it can be dangerous raising, and lowering a 13,000 pound antenna into the sky, Schrader said safety is their top priority. Every man scaling the 800 feet to the top must be ‘tied’ to a sturdy surface.

“It’s as dangerous as you make it, but honestly because we have so many precautions we are always safe,” said Nathan Wilson, a tower tech. “As long as you think about what you’re doing, you’ll always make it back home.”

They said construction is expected to finish up within the next two weeks. 

