Construction of 62-foot chicken underway in South Georgia

FITZGERALD, Ga. – Construction of a towering topiary chicken was underway in rural South Georgia, as reported Wednesday by the Associated Press and other outlets.

Topiary means the chicken will be covered with living plants growing along its steel frame.

Officials in Fitzgerald, Georgia announced plans for the 62-foot tall chicken in 2019, betting this big clucker will bring in tourists who march to the beat of a different drumstick.

Mayor Jim Puckett said, “This is going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”

