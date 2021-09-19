Construction of a fire line tap on Broadway beings Monday, Sept. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, September 20, 2021, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc. will begin construction of a fire line tap to serve 701 Broadway.

This project will result in the closure of the west shoulder of Avenue F south of Broadway. Traffic will be allowed in both directions but lanes will be narrower. In addition, parking will not be available on the east side of the street. Drivers are encouraged to drive cautiously or find alternate routes during the construction. There will be no overnight street closures.

