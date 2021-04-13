Construction of a fire line tap to close portion of 58th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Wednesday April 14, 2021 the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc. will begin construction of a fire line tap to serve 14 Briercroft Office Park. The estimated completion date is Friday April 16, 2021.



This project will close 58th Street to all traffic between Briercroft Office Park (Ave O) and Avenue Q South Drive. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction. There will be no overnight street closures.

For any questions you may contact Josh Flud at 806-548-4152.

