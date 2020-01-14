Construction of sidewalk and median to begin at LPSIA

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport:

On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, construction outside the terminal at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will begin. This process will include removal and replacement of the current sidewalk, and the construction of a raised median in the center of the four roadway traffic lanes.

“We know this this work will disrupt the normal flow of traffic,” says LPSIA Deputy Director of Operations & Safety Steve Nicholson. “We urge citizens and travelers to allow extra time to get in and out of the airport, and to utilize our short-term parking option if possible.”

In addition to short-term parking, patrons can also use the cell phone waiting area. A map of that area can be found on the LPSIA website.

The contractor will place barricades on Wednesday, January 15, and will begin work on Phase 1 on Thursday, January 16. Phase 1 should be complete by February 19, and all the sidewalk and median work done by April 17.

Please check LPSIA’s website and social media pages for more updates throughout the project.

Affected areas during this construction are depicted on the map below.

(Map provided by Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)

(News release from the City of Lubbock)