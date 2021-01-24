Construction project to close portions of Avenue D through early March

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, January 25, 2021, the City of Lubbock with HD Weaver Ditching, Inc. will begin construction of a water line extension at Avenue D from 76th Street to 80th Street.

This project will close Avenue D to through traffic between 76th Street and 80th Street in four phases.

Phase 1 (January 25 – February 3): Avenue D closed from 76th to 77th Streets

Phase 2 (February 4 – February 14): Avenue D closed from 77th to 78th Streets

Phase 3 (February 15 – February 24): Avenue D closed from 78th to 79th Streets

Phase 4 (February 25 – March 5): Avenue D closed from 79th to 80th Streets

Residents are encouraged to avoid Avenue D and use the numbered cross streets for access. All other drivers are encouraged to use the I-27 frontage road and numbered cross streets as a detour or find alternate routes during the construction.

