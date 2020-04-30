Construction resumes at Buddy Holly Hall after COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas – Construction at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences has resumed after a subcontractor tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.

Tim Collins, chairman of the Lubbock Entertainment Performing Arts Association (LEPAA), says the subcontractor did not contract the virus on the construction site but did display serious symptoms upon arrival.

“He reported for work and his supervisor said he needed to go in and be tested,” said Collins.

To be cautious, Collins’ staff decided to shut down all construction immediately for three days.

“We don’t know where he contracted it, but we’re very proud of the response that Lee Lewis Construction has made in helping keep the workplace safe,” said Collins.

Employees must get their temperatures checked every day and hand washing stations are scattered across the construction site.

“We’ve had about 200 to 250 workers on site but we’ve got a 220,000 square foot building so you’ve got about 10,000 square feet a piece to work to way your way through,” said Collins.

Surprising to many, Collins says the $150 million project is on still on schedule to be completed by early fall.

“We’ve raised well over $100 million in private funding,” said Collins. “We’ve received a committment of lending from 10 area banks and so we have a line of credit in place that allows us to continue with construction.”

Collins says the Hall will be a venue that residents and Buddy Holly would be proud of.

“If you look around we’ve got a beautiful building here and we’re not even letting people inside because we wanna surprise you with how wonderful it’s going to be.”