LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will begin a street construction project on Thursday, September 29, that will require the closure of a portion of Upland Avenue.

According to a press release, closure will be at Upland Avenue and 26th Street.

The City of Lubbock said the project is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area if possible and use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.