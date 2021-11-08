Construction to continue on Indiana Avenue in South Lubbock on Monday, Nov. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., West Texas Paving will continue the construction of roadway improvements on Indiana Avenue between 146th Street and 154th Street. This portion of Indiana Ave will be closed and may disrupt local traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area when possible, follow the posted detours and use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

