LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dave and Busters location is coming to the Hub City, records from the City of Lubbock confirmed.

According to building permits, the location would be at 2620 West Loop 289 in the West End area. Photos taken Friday showed construction at that address.





According to the permit, the building would be 22,640 square feet. The project had an estimated value of $5,161,158.

Dave and Buster’s is a restaurant known for games and entertainment, according to its website.