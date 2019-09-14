Construction underway for new VA clinic; expected to open spring 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction is officially underway for the new VA “super clinic” near the Texas Tech University campus.

The 94,000 square foot facility will be twice the size of the current clinic and is expected to open its doors in spring 2021. With the extra space, it will offer specialty services like endoscopy, gastroenterology, audiology, dermatology, and a women’s clinic.

Cory Hawke, Jacobsen project manager, said he is proud to work alongside veterans who are a part of the construction crew.

“We’ve got a couple of veterans that come here day in and day out,” Hawke said. “It’s a privilege to see them work on a building that one day they’ll benefit from.”

U.S. Navy Veteran Rosemarie Astwood said she is extremely excited to see the facility transform from being a just an idea, to a soon reality.

“I love it,” Astwood said. “I remember when Randy Neugebauer promised it would get done, and now it’s getting done.”

The clinic will also dedicate 30,000 square feet to mental and behavioral health to treat traumatic brain injury and PTSD.