Construction worker seriously injured in hit and run crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was seriously injured after police described the vehicle-pedestrian crash as a hit and run on Friday.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Wausau Avenue, according to Lubbock Police.

Police said the pedestrian struck was a construction worker. The suspected vehicle was driving eastbound on the freeway when the call came in. However, the suspect was not located when this article was published.

