Contact tracers ‘scrambling to keep up’ with rising COVID-19 numbers.

LUBBOCK, TX–The United States has now surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases while Lubbock is also seeing a spike of its own.

“We are scrambling to keep up,” said contact tracer Wanda Parish.

The health department says that with hundreds of cases coming in each day, contact tracing has become overwhelming. Before COVID-19 the health department had a team of 3 contact tracers but that has now been increased to at least 15.

“The goal is to talk to every single person that tests positive with COVID,” Said City of Lubbock Public Health Director Katherine Wells.

A contact tracer’s job is to investigate or contact anyone who has tested positive to try and find out where they might have gotten the virus. Wells saying since more people are out and about these days it’s become difficult to pinpoint exactly where the virus is spreading from.

“We do it really well when there are about a hundred but it’s hard to keep up as that volume increases,” said Wells.

Parish says she sometimes talks to 35 positive people a day, and that over weeks of contact she really gets to know those she is helping.

“I feel like I’m doing something for the community to positively impact the situation. On the other hand it’s really hard when you lose one and I’ve lost several that I’ve gotten close to,” said Parish. “That’s the hardest part.”

Contact tracer Maria Pinon saying with the recent spike in deaths it’s not only the numbers that are overwhelming but the emotions too.

“Seeing people pass away and then you have the sister or brother pass it on to grandma and feeling regret saying I wish I had done what you told me and you are there for them so you don’t just feel their pain you feel everything they are feeling and it’s hard,” said Pinon.

The health department advises everyone to keep their guard up.

“We’re nowhere near the end,” said Parish. “If everyone out there looked out for not only themselves and their families but the best interests of other people then we would not be in the situation we are in today,”.

Hoping that together this virus can be beat.

“It’s just so real these are real people, real lives that are lost because of this,” said Pinon.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has come in contact with someone who tested positive can call the Health Department for more information at 806-775-2933.