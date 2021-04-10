Contender eSports Youth Academy coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Contender eSports Gaming Center:

Contender eSports Gaming Center is proud to bring America’s first club level eSports academy to West Texas. The academy is for youth ages 13 to 18. Teams will be formed in three age brackets (14U/16U/18U) with multiple teams allowed in each bracket. The academy is searching for team members for the following games: Valorant, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Call of Duty*. Team tryouts for all games and brackets will be held April 19 and 20 at 6pm. Tryouts are free and open to the public. All skill levels are welcome.

The esports academy is for the gamer who wants to advance to a higher level of competition and is an introduction to the competitive gaming community at large. Each team will have collegiate level coaches**, weekly practice times, monthly tournaments, team jerseys, and receive fitness and health training throughout the academy.

Advantages of Contender eSports Academy: encourages higher standards of achievement; builds discipline; builds teamwork and friendships; scholarship opportunities; focused physical and nutritional training; teaches social skills; coaching provided by college level esports athletes; recruiting opportunities from college and professional teams.

Contender eSports is a LAN gaming center available to casual and competitive gamers of all ages. Everyone is welcome to experience a fun, family friendly atmosphere with 39 professional gaming PCs, 14 Xbox’s, 8 Nintendo Switch’s, and 2 PS5’s. Party rooms and memberships are available, along with weekly tournaments and events.

Contender eSports is located at 4930 S. Loop 289 Suite 208 and can be reached at 806-853-7811, lubbockesports@gmail.com or lubbockesports.com.

*Call of Duty will be for 18U age bracket only.

**If you are interested in being a coach, please contact the center at 806-853-7811 and ask for Rachel.

(Photo provided by Contender eSports Gaming Center)

(Photo provided by Contender eSports Gaming Center)

(Photo provided by Contender eSports Gaming Center)

(News release from the Contender eSports Gaming Center)