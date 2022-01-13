Continuous sexual abuse of young girl, Lubbock jury says he needs to stay locked up for life

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lucio Delossantos-Narvaez, 53, was found guilty Wednesday of both continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child. On Thursday, he was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2019, police investigated accusations that Delossantos-Narvaez sexually abused a girl under the age of 14 for nearly a year. During closing arguments, prosecutors said the victim was perhaps as young as 8 years old when he would come into her room and abuse her. The abuse might have started earlier but that’s when her memory of the abuse begins, according to information presented in court.

“It does not get worse than this,” prosecutors said in court. “Now you have the opportunity to say how you feel about crimes like this in Lubbock County.”

The defense argued, “He’s never been arrested.”

The defense also told the jury Delossantos-Narvaez made admissions but did not do everything he was accused of doing. His jail record indicated he was also held for an immigration charge.

During the punishment phase, prosecutors asked the jury to sentence him to life, and that’s what the jury did.

They said, “There’s not an appropriate number. We don’t get to go back and give her innocence back. When someone chooses to do this to a child, there is a consequence.”