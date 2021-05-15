Contreras, person of interest in shooting death of Willard Justice, surrenders himself

Leo Contreras
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday said a person of interest, Leo Contreras, surrendered in Irving.

Police previously said investigators want to talk with Contreras concerning a deadly shooting on May 9 in the 2800 block of North Quaker Avenue. Officers were called to check on the welfare of Willard Justice Jr. They found him dead with a gunshot wound in his home.

As of Saturday morning, Contreras has not been charged with the deadly shooting. He was instead wanted on a warrant for evading.

Person of Interest Surrenders to Irving Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A person of interest in a May 9 fatal shooting has turned himself in to the Irving Police Department without incident.

Leo Contreras, who had an active warrant for evading in a vehicle, turned himself in at approximately 11 p.m. May 14.

At 2:24 p.m. May 11, Texas Anti-Gang Center officers attempted to stop Contreras for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Avenue G. Contreras fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit which ended in Contreras crashing in the 400 block of 38th Street. Following the pursuit, officers obtained a warrant for Contreras for evading in a vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m. May 11, Lubbock Police attempted to serve the warrant in the 500 block of 53rd Street, but the residence was unoccupied.

The investigation into the May 9 shooting is ongoing.

