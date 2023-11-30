LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center’s 233,000 square foot Health and Wellness Hospital will be unlike any of its other locations. While it’s not as big as its level one trauma center, some departments and features include outpatient cancer treatment and surgeries, and a drive-thru pharmacy.

“We have access to so many things now in this one building from imaging and radiology to a lab to a 24 hour urgent care to, you know, the E.R., to primary care and physical therapy,” described Dr. Timothy Dixon, an internal medicine physician at the Health and Wellness Hospital. “Then, if you want to have a good workout, we have the most wonderful, impressive gyms I think I’ve ever seen.”

UMC Connect, the gym within the health and wellness center, is open to anyone who purchases a membership. However, due to the wristband that connects to each and every machine, users are able to get a personalized workout to help reach their goals. According to UMC’s President and CEO, Mark Funderburk, this feature can be especially useful for patients to get up and move again.

“There are trainers, exercise physiologists available at all times, and we have certain protocols and regimens set up specifically for certain diagnoses or things that people are suffering with CHF, diabetes, cancer,” Funderburk said.

UMC’s main campus in North Lubbock was built back in the 1970s, and Dr. Dixon said being able to work with the fastest, most advanced equipment also advances the treatment provided.

“So many times per day there are patients that need imaging, they need labs, they need to go to physical therapy,” he said. “It is just wonderful to be able to put them where they need to be in a much more expedited fashion.”

Bringing UMC’s culture and care into South Lubbock is another part of this hospital that Funderburk said has been important from the beginning too.

“That was the whole premise of this over three years ago,” said Funderburk. “This is a really nice culmination of lots of planning, lots of hoping and praying and working.”

The hospital’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting is on Friday. People with UMC said they already have patients booked for the upcoming Monday.