LUBBOCK, Texas — Kennon Charles Shaw, 53, who pleaded guilty to murder for the shooting of 28-year-old Joseph Burks at the Angelwitch Cabaret, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Shaw pleaded guilty to the March 2022 killing on August 4.

A search warrant previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated surveillance video showed an altercation between Shaw and Burks. The victim’s family said Shaw came into the gentleman’s club with a regular customer and was acting “inappropriate” with the dancers. The family said Burks was doing his job and asked Shaw to leave.

Court documents stated, “The video shows the suspect firing a shot and Burks going down to the floor. The suspect then fires another shot at the club manager, who was not struck by the bullet.”

Shaw went on the run after the shooting and was arrested in Austin a week later.

Burks was a single father who left behind a 5-year-old son. His family described him as a “light” with a contagious smile.