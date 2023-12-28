Warning: The details that follow may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Snyder man who was previously convicted of Interstate Transportation of Child Pornography, Wade Hampton Yearwood, 43, agreed to plead guilty to a new charge after he was caught viewing “sexually explicit material” involving animals, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Federal court documents showed Yearwood was indicted in August of 2023 for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor and one of Receipt of Obscene Material. Yearwood agreed to plead guilty to the latter.

Yearwood was initially convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 15 years of federal prison followed by seven years of supervised release. Federal court records showed Yearwood was on supervised release in Lubbock when it was revoked in 2022 after he violated his terms for “possessing pornographic material.” According to court documents, Yearwood was on supervised release again when his probation officer went for a home visit in May of 2023.

“Yearwood first told his probation officer that he had not used any of the devices and then changed his story to say he used the cell phone, but only for GPS navigation,” court records stated.

When the probation officer searched Yearwood’s phone, he saw it was recently used and it had internet access. He also checked Yearwood’s computer and found it was recently used to view pornographic websites, court records stated. The devices were forensically examined, and law enforcement found pornographic material labeled “teen” with females appearing very young.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Yearwood’s home and law enforcement executed it on July 25. During the search, court documents stated Yearwood admitted he threw away “several flash drives” after his probation officer took his phone and computer.

Court documents said the FBI lab in Dallas searched Yearwood’s devices and found images “additional pornography,” including an image that showed bestiality.

If his plea is accepted, Yearwood will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison.