LUBBOCK, Texas– Stephen Shellhammer, 46, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Monday in a Lubbock courtroom. He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars with more than 800 days of jail credit taken into consideration.

Shellhammer was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender and a lifetime protection order to his victims.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The details of this case may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

Shellhammer was arrested in April 2021 after he was accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl. Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com said he made the victim watch as he touched himself inappropriately and made her watch adult content on his phone.

The court documents also said Shellhammer used an adult toy to touch the victim inappropriately as well as make her touch him. The victim told him no but proceeded anyway.

The victim told the investigator at the time ” It makes me sad. It hurts my heart.”