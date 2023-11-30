PORTALES, N.M. — Amador Mendoza, 51, of Portales was sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of child pornography, Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced on Thursday.

According to the DA’s office, Mendoza was arrested April 27, 2022, for failing to register as a sex offender. The DA’s office said Mendoza was wanted out of Texas for Possession of Child Pornography. When deputies with the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office searched Mendoza’s home and electronics, the DA’s office said authorities discovered Mendoza was ” in possession of videos and depictions of child pornography.”

The Texas Public Sex Offender website showed Mendoza was previously a resident of Hereford. He was previously convicted of Possession of Child Pornography in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Mendoza will be on supervised release for 5 years. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.