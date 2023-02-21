LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was accused of trying to hit a Deputy US Marshal with his car in Northwest Lubbock entered a plea agreement on Tuesday, according to federal court records.

Court documents stated that on December 9, the North Texas Fugitive Task Force Team was watching the home of Gerardo Avila, 45, who had warrants for his arrest.

Just after 12:30 p.m. that day, officers tried to take Avila into custody. Federal court records stated that Avila “immediately put the vehicle in reverse as if to back into the garage, then he turned the vehicle toward [a US Marshal] and drove at him with his vehicle.”

The deputy jumped out of the way and authorities chased Avila “at a high rate of speed.” Court records said, “Avila erratically drove through people’s yards and doubled back through traffic in an unsafe manner.”

Avila pleaded guilty to Assaulting a Federal Officer with Intent to Commit Another Felony, which could result in up to 8 years in prison. Avila was previously arrested during the Lubbock Police Department’s “Operation Lubbock Tornado” in 2022 and charged with Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

As of Thursday, Avila was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.